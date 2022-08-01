It is with extreme sadness to share the passing of Mr. Phil Volk, a longtime resident of Fountain Hills and Scottsdale. He passed away peacefully July 26, 2022.
Born in Maryland Oct. 1925, he graduated from the University of Maryland. He later joined the Army Air Corp and completed fighter pilot training in Oklahoma and earned his Wings just as World War II was ending.
Phil and his family were in the shoe business and catered to many for generations, including royalty in Europe and the U.S. He was beloved by many as “lover of dogs” as he would show up each and every morning with “treats at the lake park” for the puppies.
One of the most generous and kindest men you could know.
Phil was widowed and is survived by a daughter and son in Maricopa County.
Remembrance services will be held in October in Maryland, where he will be interned with his late wife.
Many residents will miss this “one of a kind” gentleman.
Please remember the Arizona Humane Society – his favorite.