Peter Wilk, 70, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021.
Peter was born Sept. 29, 1950 in Amesbury, Mass., and was raised in South Lawrence, Mass., to Thaddeus and Evelyn Wilk. He was the youngest of four brothers and graduated from Lawrence High School in June of 1968.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in August of 1968 with basic training in Amarillo, Texas, and tech school at Sheppard A.F.B. in Wichita Falls, Texas, as an aircraft mechanic. He then went to McCord A.F.B. in Tacoma, Wash., for advanced training and was then assigned to 17th S.O.S., which was A.C.119 Gunships.
He was stationed at Cam Ron, Phan Rang, and eventually Ton San Nhut A.F.B. in Saigon, South Vietnam. There, the mission was supplying ground support and guarding the Mekong River and HWY 1, which was the enemy supply route.
After his tour of duty, he was assigned to Luke A.F.B. in Litchfield Park, Ariz., where he was a crew chief on a T-29 Base Flight Aircraft. He lived off base for about nine months and was to return to Tan Son Nhut (TDY) for 90 days, which later turned out to be over seven months. Once he cleared medical and payroll, he returned to his hometown of Lawrence, Mass.
Peter retired in 2005 from General Electric Aviation in Lynn, Mass., after 35 years of service.
He married his wife, Linda, in 1981 and shared a beautiful love for 40 years. After many vacations in the area, they moved to Fountain Hills in 2006.
Peter enjoyed motorcycling, golfing, playing pool at the American Legion, travelling and life in general. He was a member of the American Legion Post 58 and VFW Post 7507. Despite not having children of his own, Peter was a master in the art of the “Dad joke.”
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Paradis); his brother, Ted (Mary) of Kempner, Texas; his brother-in-law, Marcel Paradis of Hallandale Beach, Fla.; his brother-in-law, Gil Paradis (Eileen) of Methuen, Mass.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Jack and Mark.
Peter had a 100 percent disability due to defoliant chemical Agent Orange and was thankful and grateful to the American Legion Post 58 and the Veterans Administration in Phoenix.
In the Wind…my love!
A memorial service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Tuesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. A private ceremony will be escorted to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix by the Patriot Guard Riders. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 58.
Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.