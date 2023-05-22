Peter Michael Natko, 73, passed away on May 15, 2023, in Pinetop-Lakeside, Ariz. Pete, as he was called by his friends and family, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 10, 1949. In his twenties, he played guitar and saxophone in a rhythm and blues band before moving to Arizona with his former wife, Gina Natko.
Pete taught social studies in Mesa Public Schools in the 1980s and he was a beloved science teacher at Fountain Hills Middle School in the first decade of the 2000s. He lived in Fountain Hills for 30 years, in a house that he built with his own hands, and he spent his final year of life under the pines of the beautiful White Mountains.
He is survived by his two sons, Mike and David Natko.
The funeral will be a private ceremony with only close family members present.