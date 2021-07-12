Peter Herguth

On June 17, 2021, Peter passed away peacefully surrounded by the land of Four Peaks, Gunsight Pass and a Fountain in the desert. This final resting place is far from where his life began. He was born to immigrant parents, Adolph and Elizabeth Herguth, on Oct. 17, 1937.
Living the American Dream, they worked hard and saved their money and were able to invest in a business in Dingman’s Ferry, Pa. He grew up in this small town and Peter loved Dingmans Ferry and its teachings never left him nor the many lifetime friendships he maintained.
After high school, Peter enrolled at Florida Southern College to continue his education and play basketball. It was there that he met Cecyl Lou Hildinger, and his life changed forever. It was love at first sight and they were later married on Sept. 6, 1958, in Williamsville, N.Y. Peter completed his college studies at the University of Scranton and started his career with Huron Cement.
Together they achieved their goal of having a large family. Cecyl and Peter had four children, Wade (Shelly), Lori (Dave), Lisa (Dave) and Bill (Stacy) who together added eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren completing the current family tree. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Debbe (Dean).
Peter retired from Lafarge North America after a long career as vice president of marketing and sales in 2000. He maintained strong friendships long after his retirement and took great pride in the company that he worked for and the people that he worked with throughout his career. He was a true leader, basing his style on his Dingmans Ferry, Pa., values – trust, integrity and commitment to his team.
As his career spanned many decades, he lived and worked in Pennsylvania, New York, Illinois, and Ohio before finally settling in Northville, Mich., in 1973. Peter loved his family; he cared, shared and was always there for a friend. He valued family, friends, food, golf, hunting, cards, snacks, laughing, leading and a challenge.
Peter loved life and said, “I have had a wonderful life, a wonderful wife and was blessed with family, friends and a great career.”
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laurel Manor Banquet and Conference Center (39000 Schoolcraft Rd. Livonia, MI 48150, 734-462-0770)immediately followed by a brunch. In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.