Peter Bilyk, age 71, passed away April 13, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Peter was born Feb 25, 1951, in Australia to Maria and Mykola Bilyk, parents of Ukrainian descent who had fled their homeland during WWII. During Peter’s childhood, they managed to move to Pennsylvania and later to Arizona, where Peter enrolled in ASU. His father started a construction business in Phoenix.
Following Peter’s graduation, the family settled in Fountain Hills. Always an entrepreneur, Peter got involved in the thriving computer industry, building clones from imported hardware components. Later, he joined his family’s business and began building smaller houses. Eventually, he became a partner in development and property management entities where he supervised the construction process. His legacy in Fountain Hills includes several single-family homes and even two multi-story commercial buildings on Saguaro Boulevard across from the Fountain.
After 2006, he retired from most of the construction business and pursued land development and small farming activities.
Peter took good care of his parents, namely his aging mother, who died in 2014. Three years later, he moved out of Fountain Hills and lived in his RV. Through his very last days, he remained buzzing and active, always searching for new opportunities. He died as a consequence of an injury which he suffered while alone in his residential vehicle.
Peter’s hobbies included fishing, boating and tennis. He was always passionate about his pets.
Peter’s life will be celebrated at Paradise Memorial Gardens cemetery where he will be put to rest on Thursday, April 21, at 2 p.m.