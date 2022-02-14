Peter Basille Houlis of Fountain Hills passed away Feb. 9, 2022, at age 88. Born on Jan. 12, 1934, in Tripolis, Greece, he is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Houlis. Peter is also survived by his three loving children, Bill Houlis (Demitra Houlis), Jim Houlis, and Christina Houlis. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Mattheos Houlis, Telemachus Houlis, Peter D. Houlis, and Marianna Houlis. His brother, Andrew Houlis; sister, Nike (Thomas Theodor), and many other family members and friends also survive him.
Peter emigrated to the U.S. from Greece in 1951. He settled in the Chicagoland area shortly thereafter. As an enlisted man, Peter served as a combat engineer during the Korean War. After receiving an honorable discharge from the United States Army, Peter married his loving wife and founded a produce business, which he owned and operated for over 40 years. Subsequent to many opportune real estate ventures, Peter retired and relocated to Fountain Hills in 2009.
Peter loved Greek music and dancing, long walks with his wife around Fountain Park, playing cards with his family and wildlife documentaries.
Peter was an admirable and honorable man. He will be missed tremendously by his loving family who are solaced by his eternal rest. May his memory be eternal.
A memorial service will be held for Peter at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Scottsdale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Peter’s internment at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona will directly follow at 10:30 a.m.