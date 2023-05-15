Peggy Harris of Fountain Hills passed away May 1, 2023, at the age of 82. She was born in Fargo, N.D., and moved to Arizona in 1960.
She is survived by her four children and eight grandchildren, plus a great granddaughter. Peggy lived at an assisted living facility in Scottsdale on the day of passing but lived in Fountain Hills for over 20 years.
She volunteered for the Town of Fountain Hills at various events including the biannual Art Fair. She also volunteered at the library, Fountain View Village, and Meals on Wheels for a number of years.
Peggy, when she first moved to Fountain Hills, was a substitute teacher in the Fountain Hills school district as well as Scottsdale school district. Her grandsons would be surprised when they walked into the classroom and she would be there instead of the other teacher!
She loved to golf and belonged to various groups including a women’s sorority, local book club and afternoon women’s aerobic swimming group. Peggy was a very active woman in the community and with her family. She never missed a birthday or anniversary. We will miss her dear soul.