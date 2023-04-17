Pauline Reiner, 98, of Fountain Hills passed away on April 1, 2023. She was born on March 29, 1925, in Bridgeport, Conn., to Frank and Frances Klamka. She was raised Catholic and the youngest of nine children, who preceded her in death. She married her loving husband, Stephen J. Reiner (1929-2003), in 1955 and had two children, Mark (1961-1981) and Lisa (1963).
During her time in Connecticut, she worked at Brunner-Ritter and later Sikorsky Aircraft, where she helped manufacture helicopter parts. After her children were born, she became a homemaker as Stephen and his brother, Ernie, ran Reiner Bros. Construction. In 1993, the family business was dissolved, and Pauline and Stephen moved to Arizona, where they were followed by their daughter and her husband.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Almeida (John); grandson, Mark; two sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Known as “Baba” among her immediate family, she spent much of her time accompanied by her daughter and grandson, who could do her no wrong. Between doing crossword puzzles, cooking her famous bread-and-butter pickles, or supporting her grandson's future, she could not sit still for long. For the last few years, she also shared her home with her black cat, Bela, that kept her company.
Pauline was strong-willed and truly enjoyed living. She was always bartering for more time until the next big life event to pass. Full to the brim was she with memories of her life and wisecracks on the side that she would never let her family forget. She was deeply loved by all, and her charming wit will be sorely missed.
Pauline was laid to rest next to her husband, Stephen, and son, Mark, at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Ariz.