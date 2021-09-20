Paul “Paulie” Joseph Kuban, 52 of Fountain Hills unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 4, 2021.
Paul was born Oct. 23, 1968, in Milwaukee, Wis. to the parents of Donald J. and Therese M. (Brukbacher) and older sister Anne Marie.
The foursome relocated in 1976 to Phoenix, where Paul skateboarded with friends, played soccer and sang in the Phoenix Boys Choir for numerous years. He attended St. Mary’s High School and received an associate degree from Scottsdale Community College. He enjoyed live music and assisted bands’ set-up prior to performance.
Paul became an extraordinary salesperson working both in the audio and electronics fields. He accepted the President’s Award in 2016 from Ingram Micro for top performance in their mobility salesforce.
Paul is survived by his mom, Therese M. and sister, Anne Marie (husband Paul Burd) as well as a wonderful family of Brukbachers living in Wisconsin, Washington D.C., Colorado and Florida. His family and friends will remember him for his incredible smile and searing sarcasm that left everyone laughing.
A memorial gathering will be held at Messinger Funeral Home, Fountain Hills on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.