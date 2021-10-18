Paul Donald Voelz went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 5, 2021.
He was born May 2, 1933, to W. Lynn Voelz and Bunel Chrisman Voelz.
He married Eleanor Vera Dudley on June 28, 1958. Eleanor passed away July 2, 2012.
Together they had four children, Kevin Voelz, Bart Voelz, Teresa Voelz and Beverly (Steve) Allen.
Don owned ServiceMaster for several years. He raised horses and he loved to paint. He was a great man and an inspiration to all.
Don is survived by his sister, SueAnn Janes and two daughters, Teresa Voelz and Beverly (Steve) Allen; grandchildren, Max Voelz, Tasha Voelz, Zack Voelz, Jon (Amity) Voelz, Heidi (Kevin) DeBard, Rocky (Amy) Lamb, Brookelynn (Samuel) Hogge; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eleanor; two sons, Kevin and Bart Voelz and brother, Bob Voelz.
We are grateful he was able to enjoy special times with his friend and companion Betty Poteet.
Special thank you to the hospice nurses and Joy Christian Church, where he was a member for several years.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Don on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m. at the JOY Christian Community Church in Fountain Hills, Ariz., with a visitation held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
An additional Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Ind., Nov. 6, 2021, with an hour visitation starting at 10 a.m. and memorial service starting at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to JOY Christian Community Church (Check or online at JoyChurchAZ.com).