Paul A. Kostura passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021 at his Fountain Hills home. He was born in Conneaut, Ohio, to Frances and John Kostura. He grew up in Parma, Ohio, and joined the USAF in 1973 and served for six years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Connie; daughters, Holly Kostura, Heidi (Kostura) Brewer; sons, Anthony Kostura and Paul Kostura and six grandchildren. Also, older brother, John Kostura; nephews Keith Kostura, Jordon Kostura; nieces, Mandi Swanson, Wendy Shannon, Shannon Graham; and great nieces and nephews.
Paul worked many years for Motorola and General Dynamics, until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of the Jim Jones gun range and loved teaching people how to shoot, always emphasizing gun safety. His other hobbies included riding his side-by-side in the forest, getting back to nature and riding his bicycle on the bike path and Ham radio. He enjoyed talking locally and making contacts around the world. His motto was, “Get off the couch and do something!”