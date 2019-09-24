Patty Sue Harman, 65, of Fountain Hills passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 after a short illness and dealing with many medical issues.
Patty was born Patty Sue Hayden on April 27, 1954 in San Bernardino, Calif. She lived her earlier years in the Browns Mills/Pemberton area of New Jersey. In these years she was a nurse’s aide at Buttonwood Hospital, which she really enjoyed.
In the early 1990s she went to Rowan College at Burlington County in New Jersey. She hoped to get a degree and move into a legal profession. Unfortunately she stepped in a bad pothole and hurt her ankle and later was in a car accident. This was the beginning of many of her medical issues.
In 2000 Patty and her husband moved to Fountain Hills to help Erich’s grandmother, who was having medical issues at the time. Patty only had a few medical issues at that time and the low humidity of the air helped her a lot. Her son moved to Fountain Hills in 2002 to be with them.
In 2003 Erich’s grandmother passed. Then in 2004 her husband passed. This was very sad and heartbreaking for Patty and Erich. Her husband’s passing was very hard on her.
With her medical issues Patty no longer worked but was a very positive person. She helped many people in the area with doctor appointments and transportation connections.
Patty enjoyed her time working with the First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills on Saguaro Blvd. Her medical issues and health kept her from doing as much as she would have liked.
She is survived by her son, Erich Harman of Fountain Hills, and many family members including 10 brothers and three sisters and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Cremation services were performed by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.