Patte Ann Markwick Beers, of Fountain Hills, passed away July 13, 2022, at age 71. Born on April 17, 1951, in Gouverneur, N.Y., she is survived by her husband of 52 years, Clifford “Skip” Beers. Patte is also survived by her children, Michael Beers and Amy Beers; and two grandchildren, Deming and Reece Beers. She is also survived by her brother, Ted Markwick, and many other loving family members and friends.
Patte was a 1969 graduate of Gouverneur High School and went to CCBI college in Syracuse. Patte and Skip have lived in Fountain Hills since 1985.
In lieu of there not being a service for Patte, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley Northeast Clinical Office, 16117 N. 76th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85260, 480-663-6500.