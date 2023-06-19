Patricia Rosonke

Pat Rosonke, 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Fountain Hills. She was born on Oct. 14, 1947, in Des Moines, Iowa, and married Tony Rosonke on June 27, 1970. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Bill Bolten. Pat is survived by her husband, Tony Rosonke; daughters, Kristen (Frank) Mucci, Suzanne (Jay) Balfour; and grandsons, JP Balfour, Anthony Mucci and James Mucci.
Pat enjoyed traveling with Tony to Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany and Ireland. Pat was an avid golfer with two holes-in-one. She enjoyed going to We-Ko-Pa Casino and was affectionately known by her family as “Miss Universe” based on her rewards status. She was competitive and loved winning at golf, euchre and poker. She loved her friends and family, social events and a dirty martini with crushed ice.
Pat was an English teacher at Harlem School District in Loves Park, Ill., for 35 years and received her master’s degree while teaching. She never shied away from correcting anyone’s grammar and often proofread papers and reports for her daughters.
A memorial mass service will be held at Church of the Ascension Fountain Hills on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Vince Rosonke officiating a full mass and reception to follow.
To honor Pat, please consider a donation to any breast cancer charity of your choice.