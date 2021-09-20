Patricia R. Wells, 94 of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Byron, Ill. died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born July 1, 1927, in Rockford, Ill. to Kenneth and Lois Hamer.
She married Thomas Wells on May 30, 1946, in Dixon, Ill. She is survived by three daughters, Carolyn (Jim) Swanson of Las Vegas, Nev., Pam Wells Cupp of Scottsdale, Patty (Mike) Merriman of Scottsdale; and one son, Tom (Lisa) Wells of Lone Rock, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Joe Gleason of Surprise, Ariz., Tadd (Jenn) Gleason of Homewood, Ill., Kristen (Vince) Stephens of Las Vegas, Nev., Rachel (Dale) Gilbert of Phoenix, Jane Gleason Cook of Scottsdale, Tricia (Tim) Olson of Scottsdale, Brian (Tanya) Merriman of Albion, Idaho, Justin Wells of Madison, Wis. and Ryan Wells of Madison, Wis.; 16 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; a sister, Kathy Berkes of Webster, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Nancy Hamer of Byron, Ill. and Marka Bednar of State College, Pa. and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents; brothers, David Hamer and Donald Hamer; and brother-in-law, John Berkes.
She was a member of Joy Christian Community Church in Fountain Hills. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ with Dr. Tyler Brown and Pastor Clayton Wilfer officiating. A Memorial Gathering/Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joy Christian Community Church, Fountain Hills, AZ (joychurchaz.com) or Gary Sinise Foundation. (garysinisefoundation.org).