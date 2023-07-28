Patricia Margaret Monterosso (September 23, 1931 - July 19, 2023) Patricia Margaret Monterosso (nee Ronan) entered Eternal Life on July 19, 2023. Pat was born in Yonkers, N.Y., on Sept. 23, 1931, to Patrick and Agnes Ronan. Pat graduated from The College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and education in 1954.
She was a buyer for DePina’s Clothing Store in Manhattan, N.Y., before marrying her sweetheart, Vincent Monterosso, in February 1955. Pat and Vin built a loving home and family in Scarsdale, N.Y., before moving to Bridgewater, N.J. After raising their four children, Pat returned to fashion as a manager of a chic boutique in Warren, N.J.
Pat was active in her church, serving on several committees for The Council of Catholic Women and Great Expectations Home for Expectant Mothers in Need. Pat enjoyed knitting, traveling, reading, crossword puzzles and walking. The activity which brought her the most joy was being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pat and Vin were married for 65 years before Vin passed into Eternal Life in 2020. Pat was a resident of Fountain View Village in Fountain Hills. Pat is survived by her four children and their spouses, Gary Monterosso and Rose (Redmond, Wash.), Dr. Gregg Monterosso and Dr. Diana Deidan (Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Glen Monterosso and Mary (Stamford, Conn.), Lara McAloon and Scott (Fountain Hills), her 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat’s name to The Alzheimer’s Association.