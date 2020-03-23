It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Lee Montalbano announces her sudden passing on March 15, 2020. A 20- year resident of Fountain Hills, she had recently moved to Scottsdale.
Pattie will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend, Alfred J. Montalbano; mother-in-law, Wilhelmina Montalbano; stepson, Andrew D. Montalbano(Christine); sister-in-law, Sandra Schwarer (Ronald); grandchildren, Alexandria and Samuel; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Trained as a medical laboratory scientist, Pattie later earned both secondary teaching and administrative credentials and served in schools in Illinois, California and Arizona, most recently as an assistant principal at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale.
A holder of master’s degrees in vocational technical education and educational leadership, she was recognized as Administrator of the Year by the California Science Education Committee in 1997 and honored by Aurora University in 2009 as a distinguished alumnae.
In retirement, Pattie was active in Fountain Hills Liberal Ladies and served on the Arizona Chapter of the American Society of Clinical Laboratory Science Advisory Board. She also found time to shoot a hole-in-one in 2012 at Silverado Golf Course.
Always an advocate of experimental sciences, her body, per her wishes, has been donated to science. A celebration of life will be held later in the spring.