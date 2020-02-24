Patricia LeAnne Shanahan, 79, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020. LeAnne was born Oct. 24, 1940 in Hollywood, Calif. LeAnne is survived by her husband, Thomas; sons, Marc, Jeremy, and Bret (Annette) and daughter, Kristin (Thompson); four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Sons, James and Michael predeceased LeAnne.
LeAnne attended Brigham Young University and was a public relations professional for the North America West Area, International Public Affairs Office of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Los Angeles until she retired in 2007. In addition, she was a respected professional genealogist who did research for families, friends and luminaries.
LeAnne was a leader in church genealogy research, active in choir and produced several stage shows for her church ward.
She was a beloved wife, a loving mother, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.