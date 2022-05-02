Patricia Irene Price, 96, known to many as “Miss Pat,” passed from this earth on April 20, 2022, to join her husband, Wilton “Tex” Price, in Heaven.
Pat was born in Huntington Park, Calif., on April 13, 1926. She was a California resident until the year 2000. She moved to Fountain Hills and became an active member of the community as well as her Church. She is survived by her two daughters, her son and their spouses and her grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Church on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10 a.m.