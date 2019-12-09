Patricia Hope Franklin, age 91, passed away Dec. 4, 2019, of natural causes.
She was born in Mount Hope, W.Va., May 8, 1928. She met the love of her life when they were both 7 years old. They were married at age 20 and were happily married for 71 years until her passing.
She is survived by her husband, Ellis Franklin, their three daughters; Debby Maule, Pam Lowman and Kim Webb; four grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Patricia and Ellis moved to Scottsdale in 1972 where they have lived since that time. Patricia was usually called “Pat” by friends and Ellis, although he often affectionately called her Pee Wee.
She was a strong-willed little lady with an intense love for family and life. With a wonderful sense of humor and positive attitude, she will always be an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.