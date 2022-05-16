Patricia Ann Crum, age 73, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Pat was born April 30, 1948, to George and Goldie Beck in Dayton, Ohio. She moved to Phoenix in the early 60s and graduated with honors from East High School in 1966.
While still in high school she began a 34-year career with Mountain Bell in the accounting department. Pat later held various forecasting positions in both finance and network services. It was during this time that she met her husband, Michael, and so began a love story of 41 years.
After retirement from Qwest in 2000, Pat busied herself with golf in a couple of ladies groups, tending to her flowers at her homes in Fountain Hills and Pinetop and working just about every Sudoku puzzle she could get her hands on. Annual wine tasting trips to Napa Valley were also one of Pat's favorite activities.
Pat is survived by her husband, Michael; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Denise Lauerman; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Edward Bartlett; niece, Dawn Bartlett; nephew, Chris Bartlett; stepdaughter, Jennifer Crum; along with two grandchildren, Matthew and Tyler Lauerman. Pat was predeceased by father, George Beck, mother, Goldie Beck and sister, Linda Beck.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, 10 a.m. at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Pat’s name to Hospice of the Valley at hov.org/donate.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at greenacresmortuary.net for the Crum family.