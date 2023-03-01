Pat Riscossa of Fountain Hills passed away on Feb. 28, 2023, at age 85.
Born on Oct. 12, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., Pat is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sharlene Riscossa. Pat is also survived by his daughters, Doreen Meyer (Jim), Claudine Fuller, Jennifer Riscossa (Jay); four grandchildren, Brett (Jen), Shea (Megan), Trey and Gage; four great grandchildren, Brooke, Grace, Coen and Camila.
Pat was a long-time resident of Fountain Hills. Pat loved nothing more than spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held for Pat on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Messinger’s Chapel in Fountain Hills, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.