Oregon Fast

Oregon Benning “Ben” Fast, Jr., a 43-year resident of Fountain Hills, died Aug.12, 2023. He was born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Canonsburg, Pa., but was raised in Uniontown, Pa., where his father was a dentist. Ben graduated from Uniontown High School. During these summers he worked at a Boy Scout camp and earned his Eagle Scout Merit Badge.
He is predeceased by his parents, Dr. O.B. Fast, Sr. and Winona Reed Fast, and his brother, Robert Reed Fast.
Ben graduated from Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pa., with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a minor in Social Studies. While there he joined Alpha Sigma Phi national fraternity and managed the winning basketball team.
Employment experiences included teaching, coaching, U.S. Steel, Pennsbury School District (Pa.), Glendale Elementary School District (Ariz.) and Arizona Association of School Business Officials (AASBO).
He was very involved with Presbyterian churches as an ordained Deacon and Elder and served on or chaired many committees. He owned standard bred racehorses, is a Mason and member of the Scottish Rite Consistory, conquered jigsaw puzzles, was past-president of AASBO, was a many-year season ticket holder for the Phoenix Suns and ASU football and was elected to Harold’s Black and Gold Club Wall of Honor for Pittsburgh Steeler fans.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Melissa; daughter, Kelli Nicholas (Denny) of Colorado; son Mark B. (Kimberly) of Glendale, Ariz.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
His life will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, Rev. Bill Good officiating with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church. Foundation, Phoenix Rescue Mission or a charity of your choice.