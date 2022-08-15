Norman J. Slone, age 74, passed away suddenly on August 8, 2022. Norm was born in West Virginia, the sixth of nine children.
He graduated from Concord University, Athens,
W.Va. He obtained his MBA from the University of Akron while working for the
BF Goodrich Corporation. Norm was employed as a plant controller at BF Goodrich Chemical in Plaquemine, La. Later he was assistant controller at Borden Chemical, also in Plaquemine.
The decline of the chemical industry resulted in a move to Fountain Hills in 1986 at the suggestion of his father-in-law, Bill Grigsby.
Norm held several positions here in Arizona. The most prominent was with Jensen Tools which later became part of Stanley Black and Decker. Norm obtained his CPA designation later in life, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. Norm was a successful businessman. He had a great head for numbers. Norm had excellent management and people skills. He enjoyed working hard to grow several businesses into very successful operations.
Norm loved music, especially Classic Rock. Rolling Stones was his favorite. He
attended several great concerts, including the Eagles, twice, plus Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire. He was a positive person with a great sense of humor. He loved holidays, but Halloween was his favorite.
Sports was important to Norm. He played baseball and football with his brothers and friends as he was growing up. Later he played softball after work in a businessmen’s league. Norm and his wife were inaugural ticket holders for the Arizona Diamondbacks
from the first season and several afterward.
Norm’s greatest love was college football. He would spend all Saturday in the fall watching every available football game.
While at Goodrich in Akron, Norm met the love of his life, Claudia Grigsby. The pair married in 1984 in Baton Rouge, La. They enjoyed a brief honeymoon trip to
Natchez, Miss., where they stayed in an antebellum mansion. Norm swore the Colonel’s ghost paid a visit at night. Norm was a great lover of cars. The faster and
louder, the better. He enjoyed driving his Porsche, BMW and has owned several Mustangs. He and his wife shared a love of animals, having many pets over the years. He will be missed by current dogs Bella Rose, Zoey and Louie. They will be eating fewer treats because Dad spoiled them.
Norm is preceded in death by his mother, Louise Gilkerson; stepfather, Dave Gilkerson, who he called Grandpa Dave, and five siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Claudia of nearly 38 years; brothers, Roger (Barbara) Slone, Allan (Paula) Slone and sister, Sue
(Bobby) Thomas. He is survived by his sons, Jack (Marcy) Slone of Florida, Jason (Shannon) Slone and grandsons, Cameron and Landon of North Carolina and many nieces and nephews. Norm is also survived by step father-in-law, Jack Wiggins and brother-in-law, Grant Wiggins (Olivia Sainz) of Tempe, and brother-in-law, Elliott Grigsby (Emma Jo) of Kent, Ohio and extended family.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Arizona.