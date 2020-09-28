Norman J. Ruder, age 85, of Hays, Kansas, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Hays Medical Center (Kansas). He was born May 8, 1935 in Zurich, Kan. to Alfred R. and Agnes (Dinges) Ruder. On June 29, 1953 Norman married Susie Weigel at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hays. Together, they shared 65 years of marriage. Susie preceded him in death on September 21, 2018.
Norman graduated from St Joseph Military Academy, Hays in 1952. He started his oilfield career of 38 years working for Tret-O-Lite, Halliburton, and in 1959 started Service Acid, Inc. After retirement, Norman and Susie spent 25 years between their homes in Hays and Rio Verde, Ariz. In Hays, he was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, on the Advisory Board of Directors of Bank IV, member of KIOGA, Ahearn member of Kansas State University, supporter of Fort Hays State University Athletics, and on the Board of Directors of Good Samaritan, Hays.
In Rio Verde, he was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Mission and choir. He was a Stephen Minister and took great pride in helping others. He was an active member of the Grand Canyon State Woodcarvers, Inc., Rio Verde Woodcarvers Club, and the Fountain Hills Community Chorus. He and Susie supported and volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and enjoyed volunteering at Andre House of Arizona.
His marriage to his wife, Susie, was a joy to behold by all who witnessed their love for one another. He was very devoted to family and faith. He was a great dad and very proud grandpa. Norman took great joy in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, attending their sporting and personal achievement events. His favorite activities included fishing, hunting, camping, boating, traveling, choir, and woodcarving. He was an avid golfer at Smoky Hill Country Club, Rio Verde Country Club and Kissing Camels Country Club.
He is survived by a son, Douglas Ruder and Terry Derr of Hays; two daughters, Linda Ruder and her husband, Bruce Burkholder of Hays, Kathy Taylor and her husband, Roger Taylor of Rio Verde; five grandchildren, Blythe Brown and her husband, Mike of Victoria, Kan., Breanne Nelson of Merriam, Kan., Jamie Cornelsen and her husband, Ryan of Gardner, Kan., Ryan Taylor of Austin, Texas, Kelsee Gordon and her husband, Mike of Scottsdale; as well as 9 great-grandchildren. Norman also leaves behind a loving extended family that includes many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, a son, N.J. Ruder Jr. and a brother, Maurice Ruder.
Funeral services were 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hays. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation was Sunday, Sept. 27, with a combined parish vigil and rosary at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601. Monday visitation was at St. Joseph Church prior to service time.
Due to the corona virus those unable to attend services are invited to use the e-mail or online guestbook.
Memorial contributions are suggested to TMP-Marian High School, St. Joseph Church or Hospice at HaysMed.
Condolences may be left on Norman's tribute page at keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com