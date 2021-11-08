Norman Friedman, 96, of Fountain Hills and formerly of Arlington, Mass., passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2021, with his family by his side.
Norman was born in the Bronx, N.Y., to Louis and Leah Friedman. He was the eldest of three children; his sister, Barbara Topper, of Sunrise, Fla., and Marvin Friedman of New York predeceased him.
Norman graduated from Fordham High School for the Arts in the Bronx in 1943 and enlisted in the US Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Third Class on a Landing Ship Tank in the South Pacific during World War II.
After his military service, Norman attended Purdue University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science and master’s degrees in engineering, together with a PhD in psychology. He then taught at Purdue before starting his career with Computer Science Corporation, Systems Development Corporation, then Arcon Corporation of Waltham, Mass. He was promoted through the company and served as vice president, president and chairman of the board. In 1997, he and his wife, Bernice retired to Fountain Hills.
Throughout his life, Norman was an avid watch and clock collector. For the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, he served as president for New England Chapter 8 for many years and acted as secretary for NAWCC. He also served on the board for the Visiting Nurses of Arlington, Mass., for several years. Additionally, Norman loved to cook and could often be found in the kitchen trying out new recipes for his friends and family.
Norman is survived by his wife, Bernice C. Friedman of Scottsdale, Ariz.; his daughter, Debbie Friedman (David Hoffman) of Wellesley, Mass.; sons, Michael (Brenda) Friedman of Wilmington, N.C., Robert (Marybeth) Friedman of Vienna, Va., Russell Friedman (Wayne E. Briggs) Provincetown, Mass.; stepsons, Stanley (Paula) Tosti of Stowe, Mass. and Stephen (Karen) Tosti of Epping, N.H.; six grandchildren, Noah and Sarah Tosti, Alex and Ian Hoffman, and Anna and Robbie Friedman; three great grandchildren, Kaya, Aedan, and Irma Friedman; first wife and mother of his children, Annie L. Dickey; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in the future. The family will convey more details once it has been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to Comprehensive Hospice of Arizona.