Norman C. Higgins, 85, of Fountain Hills died May 5, 2021 with his wife, Barbara, by his side.
Norm was born Feb. 27, 1936 in Kansas City, Mo., son of the late Herman and Ellen Grace (Bobbie) Higgins. Norm recalled attending seven different elementary schools and graduated from Central High School in Kansas City. Norm was co-editor of his high school senior yearbook and fondly remembered drawing 15 cartoon illustrations for the yearbook. He was certified as an Eagle Scout in 1952.
After graduating from Central Missouri State College, Norm taught seventh and eighth grade science in Raytown, Mo. He received a NDEA fellowship to study Educational Technology at Syracuse University which terminated in a PhD degree.
Norm taught graduate level students at ASU for 26 years. He edited the Journal of Instructional Development, co-authored a text and many publications still in use today. Norm retired from ASU as Emeritus Professor. He was a lifelong learner and storyteller.
Norm honed canoeing skills on Missouri rivers and was a member of the Ozark Wilderness Waterways Club. His love of canoes never ended, and he restored his Old Town Trapper Canoe so the grandkids could enjoy the Rim Lakes. Norm realized his dream of a cabin in the woods collaborating with his architect son, Michael. He was never without a project; silver smithing, furniture making, wood carving, painting, chili cook, PBS reporter to name a few.
He was ever present to his children and they have memories that include playing catch in the yard and an epic Bicentennial motor trip to Washington, D.C.
Norm is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Kelly, Michael (Tina), and Patrick (Eden) Higgins. Grandchildren, Tyler, Calvin, Shannan, Katie and Ellie Higgins were sources of great joy for him. Norm was preceded in death by his parents, Sue Higgins, wife and mother of his children, and his brother, Douglas.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills on Wednesday, June 2, at 11a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Muhammad Ali Parkinson’s Center at giveto.supportbarrow.org/mapc or the Barrow Neurological Foundation, 124 W. Thomas Rd. Suite 250 Phoenix, AZ 85013.