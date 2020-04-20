Norma Mae Homrich

Norma Mae (Baker) Homrich passed away on April 9, 2020 in Loudon, Tenn. She will be dearly missed by all who were close to her.
Born in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Dec. 7, 1928, Norma grew up and met her husband, Waldemar Homrich, in Grand Rapids when he was a WWII soldier on leave awaiting his transport to Europe. She and Waldemar were married in Ohio on May 15, 1948. Spending most of her child-raising years in Bay City, Norma filled her life with family and friends. She loved to laugh, play cards and hold events like bridge club and potluck at home. She and Waldemar loved to dance and socialize. They enjoyed people and made lots of friends wherever they lived. They loved to golf and bowl and belonged to various neighborhood and friend leagues.
Norma and Waldemar retired to Nashville, Tenn. They continued to travel across the US and even to Europe a few times. A few years later they moved to Kalamazoo, Mich. and then to Fountain Hills where Waldemar passed away Aug. 3, 2005. While she lived in Fountain Hills Norma volunteered as a docent at the River of Time Museum and enjoyed relaxing by the pool in the warm sun. In 2017, Norma moved into assisted living at Tellico Village in Tennessee, near a son and daughter, where she died after a short battle with heart failure.
Norma is survived by daughters, Cindy Couture (Robert-deceased) of Fountain Hills, Marcey (John) Short of Loudon, Tenn., Ellen (Jim) Gasta of Bay City, Mich.; and son, Christopher (Deanna) Homrich of Nashville, Tenn. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol (Hank-deceased) Irwin of Hamilton Ohio, and is survived by a brother, Ronald (Ilda) Baker of Georgetown, Texas.
Norma will be especially missed by her grandchildren, Chris and Drew Couture, Kristin and Steven Short, Amy Bertsch, and Anna and Lauren Homrich. Due to the COVID quarantine, no funeral will be held but Norma’s ashes will be interred later at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio.