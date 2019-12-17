Nobuko Anraku of Fountain Hills passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, with her family by her side. Nobuko was born on May 5, 1931 in Mexicali, Mexico.
Her lasting legacy of which she was most proud of was the family she raised and who will forever mourn her loss; daughters, Norma, Elsa, and Patricia (Juan); sisters, Midori Kamimura and Etsuco Yamasaki (Paul); three grandchildren, Yuriko Diaz Barriga (Jesus), Juan Alberto Olivas and Marcos Olivas (Kat); six great grandchildren, Italia, Montserrat, Paulina, Maximiliano, Gabriella, and Alessandro; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
A funeral service will be held at Cypress View Mortuary, 3953 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, San Diego, Calif. Arrangements by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.