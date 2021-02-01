Niobe Avril Borman, born on Sept. 29, 1930, passed away on Jan. 14, 2021.
Niobe was active in her community and donated her time often over the years to causes as diverse as the American Legion Post 58, the River of Time Museum, Fountain Hills Parkinson Support Group, and her homeowner’s association, among others.
Niobe led a celebrated life, rich with love. She was the long-standing matriarch of the extended Borman family clan. And after 90 years, she has finally moved to Phoenix, aka Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
And that’s really all folks! Burial will be held at a private ceremony with her family.