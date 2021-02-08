Nicolae Anghel, 93, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2021. Nicolae was born March 18, 1927 in Gura-Ocnitei, Romania, to Constantine and Elena Anghel. Nicolae was predeceased by his sister and two brothers.
As a young boy of 14 he left his village and went to Brasov, Romania, to attend high school and then subsequently to earn a degree in mechanical engineering. Nicolae later went on to hold a position as chief engineer for the Romanian government.
Nicolae married Cornelia Cecilia in 1963 and shared 58 blissful years of marriage. They were blessed with a son, Bogdan Anghel, whom they were devoted to. In 1996 Nicolae and Cornelia joined their son, Bogdan, in the United States and moved to Fountain Hills in 2002. It was here that Nicolae and Cornelia became U.S. citizens in 2004. It was a cherished day.
Nicolae enjoyed activities including tennis, golfing, long walks and dancing with his wife. He loved a good soccer match, a close NBA game or ice hockey. Nicolae always raised an evening glass to salute his family and tell them he loved them.
He is survived by his wife and his son. Nicolae was a wonderful, devoted husband and father who brought joy to the lives of everyone he came in contact with. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Private services were held for immediate family at Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills. Graveside service was held Monday, Feb. 8, at Phoenix Memorial Park.