Neiani Lefler

On Aug. 19, 2023, Neiani C. Lefler passed away peacefully at age 80 of natural causes. Neiani was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on Aug. 31, 1942, to her parents Frank and Natalie Castillo. Her name in Hawaiian translates to “Now in the Heavens.”
Neiani married her life-long husband, Richard A. Lefler, in Los Angeles on May 23, 1965. They were married for 53 years before his passing in 2017. Neiani is survived by her two adult children, Richard Lefler and Nicole Coltharp, as well as a grandson, Richard Lefler.
In addition to being a mother, she pursued an education in teaching. She retired from the New Jersey educational system before moving to Arizona. Neiani and Richard traveled the world together making friends far and wide.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Arizona State University Foundation, please include “Lefler Family Scholarship,” with your contribution.
Services will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens, Sept. 23, 2023 at 10am.