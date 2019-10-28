Nancy Polgar passed away on Aug. 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 92 years old.
Nancy was born Nancy Arlene Renard on Feb. 25, 1927 to Frederick Renard and Margarette Fondrich in Highland Park, Mich. She was the middle child of three boys and a girl.
Nancy loved to dance. She, her sister Shirley and girlfriends would often go to dances escorted by mother, Margarette. At the dances the girls could not give their partners their real names until the boy was introduced to Margarette. Hence, Nancy became Mahidabelle. It was at one of these dances Nancy met her future husband, Steve Polgar.
Steve and Nancy were married on Feb. 5, 1948 in Michigan. They lived and raised their five children in Livonia, Mich. Steve had a private law practice and Nancy owned a lamp shop. After the children graduated and moved away, Steve and Nancy retired to Fountain Hills. Steve passed away May 1, 1983.
Nancy did extensive traveling abroad for a few years before meeting Harvey Van Geem. They bought a van and golfed their way across the United States and Canada. One of the highlights of their overseas travels was hitting the links at Royal St Andrews. Harvey passed away Sept. 13, 1996.
Three years later Nancy met Dr. Jack Wiggins at FireRock Country Club. Jack became Nancy’s friend and constant companion. Nancy is survived by Jack Wiggins; her children, Steven, Janice, Donna, Michael, Russell and Bonnie, Debbie and Pam; her grandchildren, Julia, Allison, MacNeil, Kalman and Meaghan, Taryn, Chris, Carrie, Katie and Nicole; her great grandchildren, William, Maxwell, Lillian and Greyson.
There will be a celebration of Nancy’s life on Nov. 15, 2019 at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church. Service starts at 11 a.m. Celebration is immediately following onsite. 13001 Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.