Myron Michael “Sig” Sigaty, age 97, died peacefully Feb. 1, 2020. The son of Michael and Mary
(Burjan) Sigaty, he was born in Marshall County, S.D. on Jan. 2, 1923. He graduated from Lake City High School and entered South Dakota State University. His college education was interrupted by service in the U.S. Navy and he returned to college in 1946 after World War II and graduated with a
Bachelor’s degree.
Sig married Grace Lass on Dec. 30, 1947. He joined the staff of the Travelers Insurance Co., and the couple lived in Minnesota until he accepted a transfer to Travelers’ home office in Hartford, Conn. He retired in 1985 as vice president of the Travelers Farm Loan Division. Sig enjoyed his Travelers work, which entailed extensive travel around the country, and he often said that “no man should be so lucky
to be paid for a job he liked to do every day.” After retirement, Sig and Grace purchased a home in Rio Verde, Ariz. where they lived until her death in 1997. Sig married Nan Globensky Feb. 18, 2000.
Sig was a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Mission in Rio Verde, where he served as a lay reader and an usher. He volunteered for over 24 years at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center with the
“Tuesday Morning” group. He was an avid golfer for decades and proud to have shot three holes-in-one.
He enjoyed socializing with varied groups of people and deeply missed the “01” golfing gang as it
dwindled because of age and disability.
Sig was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters (Leona Crouse and Lucille Lesner) and three
brothers (Edmund, Lambert and Joseph). In addition to his wife, Nan, survivors include two daughters, Mary Kay Sigaty (Thomas Graham) of Columbia, Md., and Elizabeth Sigaty of Holland, Mass., and a son,
David (Hiromi) Sigaty, of Tokyo, Japan. Additional survivors include stepdaughter, Christine (Douglas) O'Leary; stepsons, Michael (Nikki) Globensky and Mark (Sherry) Globensky, all of the Sun City/Phoenix
area; three granddaughters, a grandson, one step-granddaughter and five step-grandsons.
The family also includes a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson. Also surviving are a sister, Delores Lesner, of Grenville, S.D. and a brother, Francis Sigaty, of Watertown, S.D. His family also includes numerous well-
loved nieces, nephews and multiple cousins.
A memorial service will be held at the St. Dominic Catholic Mission on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at
11 a.m. At a later date, a Mass and burial service will take place in Eden, S.D. In lieu of flowers, Sig
would have requested that memorial gifts be sent to St. Dominic’s Catholic Mission, 25603 N. Danny Lane, Rio Verde, AZ 85263.