Myron Quinton passed away on March 30, 2020 after a long and sad decline. He was born in Cardston, Canada, Sept. 2, 1936, and as a child moved to Spokane, Wash. where he lived his young life.
He attended BYU to study architecture and then won a GM scholarship to Art Center School of Design in Pasadena, California. His life had always revolved around art and he achieved his dream of becoming a car designer at Ford Motor Company. His career was long and varied, highlighted by design on the original Mustang, the DeLorean, the SST, Airstream motor home to designing a car for Ecuador and continuing his fine art painting after retirement in Arizona. He taught art at a local college almost to the end.
He is survived by this wife, Hilary; his two children, Toby and his wife, Kathlene, and Victoria Quinton together with their families of five grandchildren; his two sisters and brother who live in Utah.
He loved his family and we hope he rests in peace. No funeral arrangements during the present state of the world.