Michelle McFarland

Michelle (Fincher) McFarland, 49, of Fountain Hills passed away on Jan. 4, 2021. Michelle was born Aug. 25, 1971 in Viborg, S.D. She was the oldest of three children. She loved her younger brothers Larry (deceased) and Loren.
Michelle spent her career of 12 years loving her job at WeKoPa (Fort McDowell casino) as a cashier. Her pride and joy were her daughters and her grandchildren. She had spent the last years with her love Gerald (Jerry) Neely, who had passed away just a week or so before our beautiful Michelle.
Michelle is survived by her mother, Glendola Fincher; brother Loren Fincher, wife, Lisa; daughters, Jeanne McFarland, Steven McFarland (with whom she spent a beautiful 20 years with), Shaylene McFarland, husband, Josh, Courtney McFarland and Chris, and Marissa McFarland. Two grandchildren, Dylan and Kayden; nephews, Lane, Logan, Luke, Loren Jr., Levi, and Landon; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her Father, Larry Fincher, Sr.; her stepfather, Nicholas Garnica; her father-in-law, Kenneth McFarland her brother, Larry Fincher, Jr.
She was such a beautiful, lovely soul who was taken too soon but she is free and comfortable from a hard fight of five years. Even though she is no longer by our side, she will be forever in our hearts.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at WeKoPa Casino. From 3 to 6 p.m. Please send any flowers to Messinger Mortuary by Friday, Jan. 15, by 10 a.m. for freshness, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Telephone: (480) 837-5588.