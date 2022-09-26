Michael Zalsman

Michael A. Zalsman, a 32-year resident of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 with his wife by his side. Michael died of complications of diabetes.
Michael was born on March 31, 1951, to William and Dale Zalsman in Chicago, Ill. Michael grew up in Chicago and Skokie, Ill. He got his private pilot’s license before he got his driver’s license. While in college at Southern Illinois University he became diabetic. After that he was no longer allowed to fly. He then worked in his family’s business, Truck Ignition and Booster Company, in Chicago. He taught CPR to groups and that is how he met the love of his life when a class canceled.
Michael and Christina were married on Aug. 9, 1980. Later, Michael returned to school and graduated from College of DuPage with honors. He became a Nuclear Medicine Technologist. He worked at St. Francis Hospital, Evanston, Ill. In 1990 we moved to Arizona. Michael worked at what was then Desert Samaritan Hospital, Mesa, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Tri- City Cardiology and Cardiovascular Consultants. He went on disability in 2014.
Michael loved his dogs. He enjoyed Shinkendo, target shooting, fishing and hunting. He hunted in the States and his greatest joy was going on a safari to South Africa with his wife in 2004 for 10 days.
Michael is predeceased by his parents, William and Dale Zalsman; his in-laws, Adolph and Hedwig Horn; uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is survived by his wife, Christina; his sister, Jill Collins Williams (Calif.); cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and many friends here in Arizona and in Chicago.
I would especially like to thank Mark and Michele for their help in taking care of Michael the last few months of his life and their continued support.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Messinger’s Chapel, Fountain Hills, with a reception to follow. In Lieu of flowers, make a donation to a charity of your choice or American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org, or to AZHumane.org. Condolences may be expressed at messingermortuary.com.