We are sad to announce the passing of Michael F. Buckley on Nov. 30, 2022, a longtime resident of Fountain Hills. Mike was born and raised in Melrose, Mass. He attended ITT Technical Institute and graduated with a degree in computer aided drafting and electrical.
He moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., with his family after graduation. Mike worked as a construction manager for Legacy Construction, Sunvek Home Improvements and Alliance.
Mike was a member of the Fountain Hills American Legion, where he was an officer. Michael was loved by many. He is survived by his daughters, Sophia and Julia, who he loved very much. He is also survived by his mother, Julia “Pat” Buckley, originally from Galway, Ireland; his sisters, Theresa Cullen and Valerie Buckley; his nieces, nephews, and many, many cousins all who he loved greatly!
A service was held at Blessed Sacrament Church located at 11300 N. 64th St., Scottsdale on Monday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. In lieu of memorial funds and flowers please make donations in Michael’s name to Andre House in Phoenix, andrehouse.org.