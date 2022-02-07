Merrill E. Lipter of Fountain Hills, formerly of New York City, who left this earth Feb. 3, 2022, had to be one of the sweetest and most loving people you would ever have met.
You may remember her from the early days, working for Dr. Moss, Dr. Hummel and Dr. Swanson as their assistant. Even while out of the office, such as on the weekend, Merrill was never too busy for people. While eating a bagel at DJ’s, it was common for a patient to ask Merrill about an upcoming appointment. But she was never frazzled or surprised. In the sweetest way, she would do her best to keep this individual happy. There are so many stories like this, but this particular one sums up Merrill’s kindness.
Merrill was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Zane, and survived by her devoted husband, Barry; her loving son, Ross; and her brother, Andrew.
There will be a short service at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. followed by a gathering at the family’s Fountain Hills home.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the American Cancer Society.