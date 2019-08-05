Melba Jean Versaw passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 while in the care of her family. Melba was born Feb. 4, 1926 in Republic County, Kan., to Elmer and Lona Mosier.
She was the younger of two children and graduated from high school in Republic, Kan. in 1943. She attended nursing school at Bryant Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Neb. She married Raoul Dean Versaw (d. 2011) Oct. 11, 1947.
Melba married her husband, Dean Versaw, in 1947. They were blessed with two boys, Scott and Jeff.
After raising their family, Melba and Dean took many trips to England and Europe where they established several life-long friends. They remodeled a house in France and spent summers there for several years. Later they had a summer house in Maine, where they had spent happy times early in their married life. Melba also enjoyed trips to Canada, Utah, Oregon and Colorado and a special trip to New York in 2016 with her niece and daughters-in-law.
Melba was a member of Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church and considered the congregation part of her extended family. She also maintained her membership in Broadbay Congregational Church, her beloved church in Maine.
Melba is survived by her sons, Scott (Beth), and Jeffrey (Nancy); grandchildren Ryan and Claire; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends.
Melba was known for her outspoken humor, intelligence and sharp conversation skills. She never hesitated to reach out to new friends and never lost her devotion to old friends. She lived independently in her own home until six days before her passing.
A memorial service was held at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, July 31, at 1 p.m. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.