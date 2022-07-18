Maxine Neill Morine, of Fountain Hills, passed away early in the morning of July 8, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born July 4, 1922, as the only child of Willard (Frank) and Glenna Whipple in Spring Valley, Ill.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Walter Neill and Harold (Barney) Morine Jr. She is survived by her son, Craig Neill (Joan) of Fountain Hills; and daughter, Peggy Hall (David) of Carlsbad, N.M.; grandchildren, Kevin Neill (Kelly), Sandra Neill, Chris Hall (Alyssa) and Brian Hall (Amy); as well as several great-grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Evelyn, Luke, Braelynn and Hayden.
Maxine lived most of her life in Princeton, Ill., graduating from Princeton High School, where she met her husband, Walter Neill. She then went to Illinois State University to complete two years in the Teacher’s Training School. After college, she married Walter and helped run the family dairy farm for many years. The family eventually moved into town where she taught in Princeton elementary schools for over 20 years.
Several years after losing her husband Walter, she met and married Barney Morine in 1983. They lived many years as “snowbirds” enjoying winters in Arizona. She moved permanently to Fountain Hills after Barney’s passing in 2006. Maxine was always very active enjoying traveling, golfing, knitting, reading, playing bridge and dining out with friends and family. She was also involved in church activities, Bible studies and volunteering, earning the 2016 Outstanding Community Center Volunteer award. She will be laid to rest in Princeton, Ill., in a graveside service for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Extended Hands Food Bank, Fountain Hills, Ariz.