Maxine Hutchison

Maxine R. Hutchison, 95, of Fountain Hills died peacefully in her sleep after a short hospital stay on Jan. 5, 2020.
Maxine was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta on Sept. 16, 1924 to George and Jessie Murray. She was the youngest of four children.
She attended nursing school in Victoria, B.C. becoming a registered nurse in April 1946. After completing her schooling, Maxine returned home to Alberta to be near her family.
Maxine was predeceased by her husband, Don of 56 years; her two sons, Larry and David, and her three siblings, GW Murray, Lois Jacobson, and Mack Murray.
She is survived by her three children, Allan Hutchison (Marlene), Gail Lundquist (Ron) and Lane Spitler (Ron) all of Arizona; her four grandchildren, Broc Lundquist (Christy) of Texas, and Taryn Lundquist, Shane Kool (Amber), and Levi Kool both all of Arizona, and her four great grandchildren.
Maxine had a lifelong love of all animals. She enjoyed many years training Arabian horses, a passion she shared with both her daughters. She also loved having a dog or two running around the house. She will be deeply missed by her latest rescue dog, Rudy.
Maxine lived a full and healthy life and will long be remember by her family, relatives and friends as a woman full of positivity and joy. Maxine always saw the glass of life as half full.
A Celebration of her Life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter.