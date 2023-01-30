Maureen Opal was born on Feb. 24, 1943, in Hot Springs, S.D., to Joseph and Jeanne Callahan. She passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, in Fountain Hills.
Maureen grew up in Wray, Colo., and graduated from Wray High School in 1961. She attended Loretto Heights School of Nursing then became a registered nurse while working at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver. As an RN for over 45 years, she worked in several areas of medicine, specializing in urology and hospice.
Maureen had a lively, outgoing personality, making friends and acquaintances wherever she went. She was active in a local church choir, a parish prayer group and volunteered at a no-kill cat rescue. While residing in Colorado, she participated in church choirs and social groups, bridge clubs and a bowling league. As an avid, constant reader who finished over three thousand books, Maureen had an insatiable thirst for novels and literature. She also loved her pets, wildlife, Colorado mountains, Arizona deserts, cooking, gardening, film and writing poetry.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph, Jeanne and sister, Rosemary. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Opal along with children, Kelly Vince and husband, Robert, Joseph Opal and wife, Claudia, and Brian Opal; siblings, Thomas J. Callahan and wife, Anne, Kathleen Hammer and husband, George, Patricia O’Leary and husband, Thomas, Sally Chisel and husband, James; grandchildren, Terry Vince, Gerardo Martinez-Chavez, Adriana Opal, Andrew Vince, Claudia Martinez-Chavez, Daniel Opal and Katelyn Vince; nine great grandchildren; and 10 nieces, nephews and their children.
A memorial service will be held at Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the following foundations: American Heart Association at heart.org or the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.
