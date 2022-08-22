Marylou Crane came to the Valley of the Sun some 20 years ago as a snowbird with her loving husband, Alan. It didn’t take her long to decide that sunshine-filled days were better than frigid, snow-filled Illinois winters and full-time residency in Arizona soon followed. Life in the Valley was filled with community and neighborhood activities including The Fountains Methodist Church, Friends in the Hills, Women’s Club and more. Her cheerfulness, volunteer time and active social presence will be missed by all.
Marylou left behind a lifetime of community and government service when she relocated from Illinois to Fountain Hills. She has always been deeply involved in politics, serving as a village trustee and then later elected mayor of Winfield, Ill. She worked as a manager for the State of Illinois DMV facilities, as an assistant to the Illinois Secretary of State and also to the governor of the State of Illinois. She was active at the state, county and local levels as a member of the Lincoln Series, DuPage County Fair and Exposition Authority and Board, DuPage Water Commission, and a 4-H leader, to name a few. She advocated for women's equality as an invited delegate to Israel with the U.S. State Department.
Marylou was devoted to her husband of many years, Alan Crane. She leaves behind a family of four mature children, Dawn Van Laanen (Paul) of Green Bay, Wis., Donna Jansen of Mesa, Ariz., Kevin Walter (Katie) of Brookfield, Wis. (who she always referred to as “my son, the doctor”); and stepson, Mark Crane of Decatur, Ill. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, as well as her brother, Jay Sauer (Nadine) of Peoria, Ill. She was the proud “parent” of many wonderful dogs, from purebred show dogs to rescue dogs.
Marylou will surely be missed. She will be remembered for her sunny personality and the ability to always have a snappy comeback in any conversation, and most importantly, for her fierce love of her friends and family.