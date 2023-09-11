A Woman for all Women 1925-2023
Mary Willis Pomeroy, a lifelong catalyst for improving women’s lives around the world, died suddenly at her home in Rio Verde, Ariz., on Aug. 26, 2023. She was 98.
Mary was the youngest of three girls, born on March 24, 1925, in Charlevoix, Mich., to Fred and Alice Willis. She was purposeful and independent her entire life. In 1933 her parents gave her a birthday-gift choice of either going to the Chicago World’s Fair or getting a new bicycle. Mary chose the latter, declaring, “It was absolute freedom to have a bicycle!”
Mary read her way through the bookshelves of the local Carnegie Library. She dreamed of seeing the world, especially the Egyptian Pyramids. She also learned the value of civic leadership, charity and hard work from her father, Fred Willis, whom she adored.
In 1944, during WW II, she received her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, subsequently teaching physical education there. She married one of her returning-WWII veteran students, Harold Pomeroy (Red). They moved to St. Paul, Minn., where Red was a veterinarian at the Pomeroy Animal Hospital (established by his father in 1883) until his untimely death in 1979.
Mary and Red raised three children, Nancy, Jill and Fred, in South St. Paul. Under Mary’s firm hand and sharp eye their home was immaculate and well run. This insightful and charismatic woman focused on others more than herself. She coupled parenthood and PTA with board service: Red Cross, Urban League, St. Paul’s Women’s Club, St. Teresa’s College and the College of St. Benedict. A polio survivor, she also volunteered to help polio patients at the famous Sister Kenny Foundation.
In 1960, at age 35, Mary started to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a world traveler; she eventually visited over 200 countries, with Egypt her primary love. She soon worked for St. Paul’s Mercury Travel Agency as an international travel guide.
In 1967 Mary co-founded the Delegation for Friendship Among Women, which thrives to this day. The organization helps foster cultural understanding throughout the world, funds international projects for low-income women and shares solutions among women worldwide. Her immense charm, positive spirit and genuine interest in others made it easy for her to become an ally with women around the globe. She met with female leaders abroad, many of which became lifelong personal friends, especially First Lady Jehan Sadat of Egypt. Other friends and acquaintances include First Lady Suzanne Mubarak of Egypt, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Empress Farah Diba of Iran, Prime Minister Golda Meir in Israel, First Lady Asma al Assad of Syria and Mother Theresa.
In 2017 the Delegation honored Mary’s 50 years of service with the Mary Pomeroy Friendship Award, a testament to the enduring legacy of her nurturing camaraderie among diverse women.
Mary was a force of nature, vital and mission-driven, fiercely independent, yet loyal to others; she treasured life and felt grateful for all her opportunities. Her favorite advice was that “the one constant in life is that circumstances always change, and the sooner we are able to accept and adapt to change, the happier we will be.”
Mary moved full-time to Rio Verde, Ariz., in the early 1990s. There she continued to be Secretary/Treasurer of the Delegation, avid traveler, golfer and bridge player. She did her own cleaning, cooking and most of her gardening up until the day she died. She was a gracious host and very proud of her home library brimming with books about history and current events.
Mary’s clothes were usually of one color, with matching shoes and handbags; she seemed to have walked out of a movie. She had innate glamour with high cheekbones, platinum hair, tanned skin, and exotic jewelry (matched by her exotic tales) yet she always focused on a serious task at hand rather than appearances.
Mary Pomeroy treasured her family including, and besides her three adult children, her grandchildren; beloved, Amy and John Christiansen, as well as Lisa and Michael Pomeroy; beloved great grandchildren Aden and Zade, Carly and Henry; nieces, Jan and Mary, as well as nephew, Sherwood, were special favorites. She greatly valued her marvelous caregiver, Gail, as well as her two foreign students “sons,” Wail and Zahar plus the countless friends around the globe who were like family. Mary will be interred in Charlevoix, next to her mother and father, sister, Betty and nephew, Jimmy.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Rio Verde Country Club at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary’s honor to the non-profit, The Delegation for Friendship Among Women, Mary Pomeroy Award, 200 West Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002, or via the website, friendshipamongwomen.org/donate.html.