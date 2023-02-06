On Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, Mary Santorella passed away peacefully and is joined to her husband of 69 years. Mary was born in Passaic, N.J., on June 25, 1925. They spent the majority of their life in Yorba Linda, Calif., before residing in Fountain Hill in 2017.
She was an avid art enthusiast and took a keenness to the Asian art culture. She was a wonderful painter, using pastels and oil painting to render still life works. She had a great sense of humor (a “Seinfeld” enthusiast) and was known to be an expert shopper, always looking for a value, which was the hallmark of her generation.
Mary is survived by her sons, Gary Santorella and his fiancé, Sara, who spent much of the time with her in Fountain Hills. Her son, Neil Santorella of Plymouth, Mass., and his wife, Janice, along with her four grandchildren, Alison, Samantha, Patrick and Mackenzey and two great grandchildren, Alison's daughter, Bailey, and Samantha's son, Landon, all residing in Massachusetts.
A celebration service at the cemetery site will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. where Mary will rest with her late husband, Alex. The service will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, Ariz.