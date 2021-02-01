It is with a heavy heart we announce the death of Mary Lou Thompson Sievers on Jan. 23, 2021. She was born in Villa Grove, Ill., in 1933.
She graduated in the class of 1957 from Illinois Normal University with a degree in Health and Physical Education. She taught in various locations in Illinois before marrying Richard Sievers and moving to Hawaii in 1965.
After Richard’s retirement in 1989, they moved to Fountain Hills. Mary Lou and Richard were long-time members of the Newcomers/Oldtimers Club, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, and volunteers at the Desert Botanical Garden. She loved gardening, arts and crafts, and the out-of-doors and hiked and camped extensively throughout her life.
In 2015, Mary Lou moved to Carlisle, Pa., to Chapel Point Nursing home to be closer to her daughter, Lynn. Daughter, Lynn; son-in-law, David; grandson, Patrick and granddaughter, Erin will miss her terribly.
Mary Lou was cremated with the Neptune Society and her remains will be buried at a later date next to her husband of 48 years, Richard, at the National Memorial Cemetery in Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church or the Desert Botanical Garden.