Mary Ellen Moyer

Heaven acquired another Angel on Dec. 17, 2019.
Mary Ellen (Brown) Moyer was a Fourth of July Baby, a firework of wonder in the night sky and the warmth of the sun by day. Her love and compassion radiated from her, touching every soul she encountered. Her laugh was infectious and would bring about tears of joy and the most profound and contagious energy. She was a bright light and a true heart – an essence that is indescribable with words.
Mary was born on July 4, 1962 to William M. Brown and Patricia A. Brown at McKenzie Willamette Hospital in Springfield, Ore. She was the youngest of four children in the Brown family, the baby, the sweetheart. Mary eventually moved with her parents to Fountain Hills in 1973, where she grew up in the desert sun. She graduated from Mountain View High School in Mesa in 1980. Go Toros!
Looking for a new adventure, Mary moved to Ketchikan, Alaska in 1985 where she continued her adult life and fell in love with the secrets of the rain. She found true love when she had her two daughters, Alexandra Davis and Maura Moyer, and found what she was meant to do in her profession as an advocate for the people, whether it be in healthcare or the hospitality industry.
In 2012 she had to move back to the desert of Fountain Hills due to a rare autoimmune disease, where she spent the rest of her days.
Mary had a profound and deep love for her family, friends and strangers she met along the way. She loved people and people loved her. Mary was the first to tell you that you are beautiful, the first to offer her ear for your comfort and the first to forgive. She had a passion for all things that sparked joy, emotion and comfort, whether it be art, company, storytelling, wine and especially food! She understood the connection of eating together, but would not hesitate to dine alone and experience the pleasure of a great meal – and photograph the beauty she saw in it.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Alexandra Davis and Maura Moyer, and her new love, Jaxon Knight, her grandson; her sister, Susie (Robb) Breese, husband, Stephen; sister, Patti Brown and sister in-law, Christina Brown. Her stepdaughter, Alison Moyer, and her two little ones, Aurora and Arabelle; her stepsons, Eric and Tristin Moyer; her nieces, Alisa Felin, her husband, Paul, and Nicole Brown and nephew, Eric Nelson, and her great niece and nephews, Clara Jean, George; and Alexander Felin; and her two former husbands, David Davis and Michael Moyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Paul Brown.
Help us find comfort in your peace, Mary – mom, sister, aunt, friend, and Baba. Help us find comfort in your freedom while we dream of your spirit dancing in the wind.
Mary’s Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Messenger Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Valley of the Sun Hospice.
We love you.
There will be a reception at All American Sports Grill, 16872 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, following the service. Join the family and raise a glass to Mary with her favorite wine from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wine and food will be provided.