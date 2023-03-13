Mary C. Cassar of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully in her home on March 8, 2023, at the age of 92. Born on March 18, 1930, in Marsa, Malta., Mary was one of eight children, and daughter of Carmel (Benjamina) Gatt a Navy signal man in the British Navy who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband, Emanuel (Manny) of 71 years. She was blessed and survived by her sons, Dennis (Mia), Steven (Connie), and daughter, Charlene, and son, Patrick who preceded her in death. Also survived by Mary are her six dear grandchildren, Erin (Ben), Shannon (Casey), Caitlin (Justin), Kevin (Amanda), Garrick, and McKenna (Ben), as well as her precious great-grandchildren, Sabella, Lillyanna, Delaney, Kayden, and Easton.
Mary was always very active with her church either, by participating as one of the Ladies of the Altar known as “The Dirty Dozen,” a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Divine Mercy Core Prayer Group, as well as a member of the Christian Mothers.
Mary came to the United States with her family from Malta in 1950 and resided in Dearborn, Mich. until Emanuel followed her to the States, and they were married at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in 1951. Mary raised their family from 1955 to 1980, in Allen Park, Mich., at which time they moved to Fountain Hills where she remained.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Nanna) and great-grandmother (Nanna Mary). Keeping a clean home, cooking, baking and making the life of her family special and “just so” meant everything to Mary and defined her life. More importantly, her devotion to our Lord Jesus, and His Blessed Mother was always at the core of her existence. Mary was instrumental in passing on her values and faith, as well as her and Emanuel’s love stories, and childhood experiences on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was the matriarch of her family, proof that family is everything and comes first. Her constant and unfailing devotion to her faith proved instrumental in her peaceful passing from this world to the next. Mary’s unfailing dedication to God is reflected in the beautiful life she lived.
Mary will be remembered most for her caring, patient and loving manner in which she treated each person she encountered, but most importantly her complete devotion expressed toward her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but her love and legacy will live on through all those whose life she touched.
A memorial/celebration of life service will be held at Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Bernard of Clarvaux, Thursday, March 16 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery 2033 N. 48th St. Phoenix, Ariz. Reception for all family and friends will commence after internment, at St. Bernard of Clarvaux Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to Fr. Simon’s Maria Africa Foundation (mariaafrica.org) which provides children and families with much-needed food, shelter, running water and education they need to break the cycle of poverty and live better lives.