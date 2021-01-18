Mary Ann Snyder of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Originally from Fountain Hill, Pa., she was married to her late husband and high school sweetheart, Walter, for 59 years.
After many years in the greater Philadelphia area, the family moved to West Chester, Ohio, in 1977, then retired to Arizona in 1999.
Mary Ann enjoyed golf, art and travel and was a wonderful artist herself. She was also a passionate Arizona Cardinals fan.
A great friend and listener to many, she will be truly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl; son-in-law, Dan; step-granddaughters, Jessa and Lindsay along with their spouses and children; sister-in-law, Jacqui; niece, Susan; great niece, Liz and her children and great nephews, James and Jordan.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later in 2021.